Win or lose, barangay chiefs should help

THE Cebu City Government has asked the local police and auxiliary forces to prepare for contingencies in case certain barangays fail to provide additional personnel during the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day celebrations on Nov. 1 and 2 respectively.

Cebu City Councilor Phillip Zafra, head of the committee on peace and order, said one of the issues during his meeting with different agencies was the use of additional personnel from barangays to augment security.

“The crucial thing is ... if the incumbent barangay captain loses on October 30, will he still be able to provide augmentation?” Zafra said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“We shouldn’t rely solely on the barangay. We have to depend on each other’s strengths. That’s why we’re making these preparations,” he added.

However, Zafra clarified that raising this concern does not necessarily mean it will happen, as even if incumbent barangay captains lose the election, their term will officially end on Nov. 30, 2023.

“They (losing candidates) could still send (assistance), but we know that sometimes (they won’t) ... that’s why we’re just preparing ourselves,” Zafra said.

He said Cebu City will oversee 27 cemeteries, including the ones situated in upland barangays.

Big cemeteries

Specific attention will be given to the bigger cemeteries like Carreta and Calamba.

Zafra said because of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) held on Monday, public cemeteries opened from Oct. 28 to 30, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, public cemeteries will open from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight, and on Nov. 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Zafra reminded against overnight stays in cemeteries, gambling, loudspeakers, and bringing bladed weapons.

“This is for the safety of our people; and at the same time, our watchmen can also take a break,” he said.

Traffic management

The front of cemeteries have been designated as ‘no parking’ areas and will only be used as drop off points.

“But there will be designated parking areas, a vending area, and our emergency vehicles will have a dedicated portion,” Zafra said.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Rey Gealon, head of the committee on laws, said a traffic management plan for the city’s various cemeteries has been approved.

“We’ve made sure that all those who will visit various cemeteries have parking spaces available,” said Gealon in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Traffic personnel will be deployed at various cemeteries from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 to ensure that traffic remains smooth in these areas.

“We’ve already anticipated it based on previous Kalag-Kalag celebrations. We really need traffic enforcers around,” said Gealon who also heads Cebu City’s Traffic Management Board.

“There should also be enforcers directing traffic on the roads leading to the cemeteries,” he said.