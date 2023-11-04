‘Win or lose, remove campaign materials’

WHETHER they won or lost in the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), candidates should remove the campaign materials they posted now that the election is over.

This is the reminder of Director Lionel Marco Castillano of the Commission on Elections-Central Visayas (Comelec 7), urging the public to repurpose these materials to eliminate election waste.

Castillano said such action demonstrates not only civic responsibility but also respect for the environment.

“We would like to ask all candidates since the election is over, we should not have (a) feud with each other, thus, win or lose, as to show goodwill and support, remove all your tarpaulins together,” he said on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Candidates who fail to fulfill this responsibility commit an election offense and may face disqualification from holding public office, as well as imprisonment for one to six years.

Castillano said after elections, a significant amount of campaign materials are used and need to be disposed of properly. In addition to the typical campaign materials, single-use plastics, food wrappers, and drink containers in various sizes are mixed in the same pile.

He then urged the public, particularly the supporters, to help remove all campaign materials used by their candidates, including all types of trash, and dispose of them properly.

Castillano said materials should be segregated properly since posters such as tarpaulins can be repurposed to create bags.

Earlier, Comelec 7 urged candidates to use eco-friendly campaign materials.

In an interview last Oct. 18, Ivan Jason delos Santos, Comelec 7 administrative officer, urged candidates to consider the environmental impact of their campaign materials.

The Philippines experienced a surge in trash production during election years, according to the environmental watchdog Ecowaste Coalition.

During the 2016 national elections, approximately 206 tons of garbage were generated and collected. This figure slightly decreased to over 200 tons during the 2019 midterm elections.

However, during the 2022 Presidential elections, the collected election-related garbage reached 254 tons, marking a significant 20 percent increase from the level in the 2016 national elections.