Cebu approves new 80-megawatt wind farm to fight local power shortages

THE Sandiganbayan has dropped three graft cases against former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama and five local officials. The anti-graft court ruled that the government's formal charges were legally insufficient because they failed to state exactly what actions the officials took to commit an offense. This crucial decision clears the former mayor and his team before a full trial could even begin.

Why the charges were dropped

The ruling by the court’s Seventh Division clears Rama alongside Bids and Awards Committee members Leizl Calamba, Lyndon Bernardo Basan, Conrado Ordesta III, Janeses Ponce and Dominic Dino.

The case was dropped after the court granted the defense’s "motions to quash." This is a legal request to dismiss charges early because the formal accusation document, known as the "criminal information," is defective.

In this case, the Sandiganbayan found that the prosecution relied too heavily on listing broken administrative rules rather than proving actual criminal intent. The court emphasized that simply violating government purchasing procedures does not automatically mean a person committed a criminal violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The 2021 waste management contracts

The dismissed charges were tied to the 2021 awarding of multi-million-peso solid waste management contracts to three private firms. These companies were Jomara Konstruckt Corporation, ACM Hauling Services and ARN Central Waste Management Inc.

State prosecutors had previously argued that these contracts caused unfair injury to the government and gave unearned benefits to the private contractors.

Administrative rules vs. criminal laws

During the legal proceedings, the defense successfully argued that procurement guidelines are meant to govern everyday administrative processes, not serve as criminal laws that define offenses. They maintained that the prosecution's allegations were vague legal conclusions rather than specific factual accusations against each individual.

Conversely, the prosecution countered that it did not need to present detailed evidence at the initial charging stage. They maintained that the broken procurement rules simply demonstrated how the alleged graft was carried out, insisting they had presented enough initial evidence of financial injury to the government.

Protecting constitutional rights

The Sandiganbayan ultimately rejected the prosecution’s stance, ruling that the charges failed to meet the constitutional requirement of clearly informing the accused of the nature and cause of the crimes they allegedly committed. The court noted that any confusion in a criminal charge must favor the accused, in line with the constitutional presumption of innocence.

In the resolution promulgated by Associate Justice Pahimna, the court observed: “While the amended Informations mentioned in the elements of violation of Section 3(e) of RA 3019, the prosecution failed to explicitly indicate the acts and facts how the accused committed the offenses charged.”

The court added that because the prosecution listed extensive regulatory provisions without "specifically depicting even a glimpse of the acts or omissions allegedly committed by the accused that give rise to the perceived violation of said sufficient factual grounds to support the provision, the court finds no contention of the prosecution."

By applying Rule 117 of the Rules of Court, which allows for the dismissal of flawed charges, the Sandiganbayan fully dropped all three criminal cases. This ruling effectively concludes the matter for Rama and the committee members, making all other pending motions related to the cases moot. / DPC