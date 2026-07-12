Windorski gets tattoo from Apo Whang-Od’s grandniece

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski revealed that she got a traditional tattoo from Apo Whang-Od’s grandniece.

“The three-dot signature represents the continuation of the mambabatok art form through the legendary Apo Whang-Od, her niece Grace Palicas and her grandniece Elyang Wigan. To me, they also serve as a reminder of my mom and lola, who shaped me into the woman I am today,” the beauty queen wrote in an Instagram post.

“As a pageant queen, I am often asked about my perception and definition of beauty, but I was reminded in the lush contours of the Cordillera and in the presence of the women mambabatok that beauty is more than meets the eye,” she added.

“My tattoo also serves as a reminder of the strength and perseverance of Filipino culture, one that I will be proud to share on the international stage.”/ TRC S