Wing van falls on its side after avoiding a dog in Tuburan, Cebu

A wing van fell on its side after avoiding a dog along the national highway in Barangay Putat, Tuburan, northwest Cebu.

The incident took place Friday, July 12, around 6 a.m.

Jomar Omandac, 27, driver of Isuzu wing van carrying parcels from Flash Express, was unhurt during the incident.

He was briefly held at the police station before being freed after he and the complainants, who included 74-year-old barangay councilor Celestino Montecillo, Jr., reached an amicable settlement.

According to an investigation done at the Tuburan Police Station, Omandac suddenly applied a brake when he noticed the dog crossing the street.

However, the vehicle swerved until it collapsed.

A lamppost of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and a steel gate of 64-year-old Wilma Yap’s residence also suffered damage after being hit by the wing van. (DVG, TPT)