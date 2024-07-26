Wing van transporting furniture catches fire in Tabuelan, Cebu

A 10-WHEELER wing van loaded with furniture caught fire along the national highway in Barangay Bongon, Tabuelan, Cebu at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

According to Fire Officer 2 Razel Pane of Tabuelan Fire Station, the truck driven by Roger Amistad, 48, from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, was transporting finished furniture products to Bacolod City when the incident occurred.

Pane said Amistad noticed that the rear tire of the truck was burning when he looked at the side mirror, so he and his assistant Polinar Largo pulled over and doused it with water.

According to Amistad, he was unable to contact the fire station immediately due to a poor cellphone signal.

Pane stated that the fire might have been contained without destroying the entire truck if the vehicle had a fire extinguisher.

The fire official disclosed that an investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire and the cost of damage. (DVG, TPT)