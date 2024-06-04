Winged invaders: How to keep flying termites at bay

To avoid encounters with flying termites (gamo-gamo) during the rainy season, consider the following tips:

Seal cracks and gaps. Ensure that all cracks, gaps, and openings in your home are sealed. This prevents termites from finding their way inside.

Try the lightbulb-and-mirror trick. Place a light bulb near a basin of water or use a mirror to reflect light. This attracts and traps flying termites.