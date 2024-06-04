Winged invaders: How to keep flying termites at bay

Contrary to popular belief, those winged creatures fluttering around aren’t ants with wings; they’re actually flying termites.
In Filipino, they’re often referred to as “gamo-gamo,” a term used interchangeably for both moths and flying termites. However, during the rainy season, it’s the latter that takes center stage. Known as alates or “anay” in Filipino, witnessing swarms of flying termites, especially around light sources, can serve as a sign of the onset of the rainy season in tropical regions like the Philippines.
To avoid encounters with flying termites (gamo-gamo) during the rainy season, consider the following tips:
Seal cracks and gaps. Ensure that all cracks, gaps, and openings in your home are sealed. This prevents termites from finding their way inside.
Try the lightbulb-and-mirror trick. Place a light bulb near a basin of water or use a mirror to reflect light. This attracts and traps flying termites.
Utilize aromatic repellents. Certain smells, such as essential oils (like tea tree or lavender), can repel termites. Use these oils in diffusers or sprays around your home.
Install protective screens. Adding screens to windows and doors can help keep flying termites out while allowing fresh air to circulate.
Maintain cleanliness and repairs. Regular cleaning and maintenance reduce the chances of termites finding food and shelter. Remove any wood debris and fix leaks promptly.
Consult pest control professionals. Professional pest control services can provide effective treatments and preventive measures to keep termites at bay.