Winwyn gets emotional on ‘PBB’ over longing for daughter

Actress and beauty queen Winwyn Marquez became emotional inside the “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0” house as she opened up about missing her three-year-old daughter, Luna.

Marquez admitted feeling guilty about being away from her daughter this Christmas, especially since decorating their Christmas tree together has become a family tradition.

During a task assigned by Big Brother, the housemates were asked to decorate the Christmas tree, prompting Marquez to recall how Luna always gets to place the star on top of their tree at home.

“For three straight years, even when she was still a baby, I made sure she was with me whenever we decorated our Christmas tree. She gets to put the star on top. I kind of feel selfish being here. We don’t have grand Christmas celebrations. I just want everybody to be complete. That’s the spirit of Christmas when the whole family is together,” she told Big Brother in the confession room.

“Kuya, it’s been more than two weeks since I last saw my daughter, so I pray and imagine her every night. I don’t want my child outside to forget me,” she added.

Touched by her confession, her fellow housemates chose Marquez to place the star on top of the Christmas tree.

Despite being in tears, Marquez placed the star, marking the start of the Christmas celebrations inside the PBB house. / TRC S