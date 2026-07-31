Winwyn Marquez speaks out against government’s AI project

BEAUTY queen-actress Winwyn Marquez has criticized the controversial Pax Silica project, an artificial intelligence and semiconductor industrial hub planned for New Clark City, Tarlac.

Although she did not mention Pax Silica by name, her Facebook post clearly referred to the issue. “Electricity bills keep going up. Some areas still have water supply problems. And our farmers have been needing better irrigation for years. Why does it seem like these aren’t our government’s priorities?” Marquez wrote.

“I get that AI and technology are important. I understand that. But they shouldn’t come before the basics. AI has its place, but food, water, agriculture and reliable electricity should always come first. Those are the things Filipinos need every single day.”

She also called on the government to focus more on protecting the environment and addressing basic public services.

“The Philippines is so rich in natural resources, yet we continue to face issues involving our forests, mangroves, water resources and agriculture. I hope the government gives more attention to protecting our environment while strengthening irrigation, water supply and affordable, reliable electricity. These are the things that directly affect every Filipino’s daily life. Shouldn’t these automatically be the priorities?”

Marquez ended her statement by expressing frustration over the proposed project.

“Please don’t act as if Filipinos don’t think for themselves. Not everyone is excited about that project, especially when there are still so many basic needs in this country that remain unresolved. It’s becoming really frustrating. What now? You should be ashamed.” / TRC