Winwyn Marquez’s sibling places first runner-up in teen pageant

Jomelle Jeogy placed first runner-up in the “Miss Teenager Petite Universe” category at the 2026 Mister and Miss Teenager Universe competition held in Bali, Indonesia on Good Friday, April 3.

Jomelle Jeogy Marquez, 16, is the sibling of 2017 Reina Hispanoamericana Winwyn Marquez and the youngest child of actor Joey Marquez.

Crowned Miss Teenager Petite Universe was Mexico’s Andrea Paulino.

Jomelle represented the Philippines in the international competition after winning the Miss Teen Global Beauty Philippines title last year.

Other Filipina winners included Xiana Myers, first runner-up in the Miss Preteenager Universe division; Crissha Mae Aves, fourth runner-up in Miss Teenager Universe; and Vanderlei Zamora, third runner-up in Mister Teenager Universe. / PR S