With new bridge, life to go on despite floods

RESIDENTS of Barangay Cabagdalan and its neighboring barangays in Balamban can now travel more safely even during heavy rains after an infrastructure project was inaugurated in the town last month.

On March 23, 2024, Balamban Mayor Ace Stefan Binghay led the inauguration of a new concrete bridge and 200-meter concreted barangay road and flood control structure (riprap) project in Sitio Unidos, Cabagdalan in the midwestern Cebu town.

“Lahus-lahus na jud ang mga estudyante, ang mga residente bisan pa man magbaha,” Mayor Binghay said in an announcement of the event on the town’s Facebook page.

(Students and residents can now cross this area without disruption even during floods.)

The area is home to the Cabagdalan Elementary School and Cabagdalan National High School.

The riprap would also help prevent soil erosion that would pose a risk to residents living near the river.

Joining Binghay at the event were the Sangguniang Bayan mem­bers as well as Brgy. Captain Ian Balogbog, barangay officials and Municipal Engineer Adonis de Pio, the local government said.

The mayor did not say how much the project cost. / CTL