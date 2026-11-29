FOLLOWING two huge halftime blowouts that set a league record, the Washington Wizards fired head coach Brian Keefe on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, PH time).

The management’s decision came just hours after the Wizards were defeated by the Orlando Magic, 116-91, in a game in which they trailed by 30 points at halftime.

Washington also trailed by 31 points at halftime in its loss against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday (Wednesday, PH time). The Wizards became the first team in National Basketball Association (NBA) history to fall behind by that large a margin at halftime in two

consecutive games.

Adam Caporn will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, according to a statement from the Wizards, who hold a 7-13 (win-loss) record and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Wizards hold a dismal record despite having veterans Anthony Davis and Trae Young joining a young core that includes the No. 1 overall pick this year, AJ Dybantsa.

Also on the Wizards roster are second overall pick in the 2024 draft Alex Sarr, and sixth overall pick Tre Johnson. / RSC