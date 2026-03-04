Wolfgang Cebu 'rock country'

“I want to bring them back to those times where the only thing they worried about was how to get their next beer,” he said.

Resilience, remembrance

The journey back to the stage hasn’t been without its hurdles. Artadi spoke candidly about his battle with a facial nerve tumor that once threatened his ability to sing. However, he reassured fans that the worst is behind him. “The hard part is over,” he said, proving that his iconic voice is as resilient as the music itself.

The tour also serves as a poignant tribute to the late Mon Legaspi, Wolfgang’s bassist and the lyrical genius behind nearly all their Tagalog hits. Legaspi passed away in October 2022, leaving a void in the OPM (Original Pinoy Music) scene.

“People need reminding of how good of a musician he is, how good of a lyricist he is,” Artadi noted.

Keeping it loose

When asked about his musical roots, Artadi traced them back to his older sisters and long car rides from Muntinlupa to Lucena. It was there, amid the hum of the road, that he discovered the sounds of Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash and Black Sabbath.

That raw, unpolished influence still dictates how Wolfgang hits the stage today. Don’t expect a perfectly choreographed performance; expect something real.

“The element of our concerts is that we try not to plan it too much,” Artadi said. “We just keep it loose.” As Wolfgang prepares to descend on Cebu, it’s clear that this tour is more than a professional milestone — it’s a celebration of resilience and the enduring power of Pinoy Rock.