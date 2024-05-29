Wolves force Game 3 in BPO Rivals Season 2 finals

THE Newfold Wolves breathed new life into their title campaign, pulling off an 84-73 win over the Concentrix Disruptors in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals in the BPO Rivals Season 2 on May 25, 2024, at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball court.

Despite the absence of their key player, Ralph Belarmino, who was ejected for incurring two technical fouls, the Wolves rallied together, overcame a 13-point deficit, and clinched the match, leveling the series at 1-1. This sets the stage for a thrilling winner-take-all game this weekend.

Newfold trailed 26-13 but outscored Concentrix 20-10 in the second to take a slim 37-36 halftime lead. The Disruptors again grabbed the upper hand 47-40 at the midway point of the third, but the Wolves finished that stretch with a flurry to take a 57-54 lead to the fourth.

The Wolves then kept the Disruptors at bay in the final canto to take the victory.

Dave Sabandon stepped up and had 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Belarmino and Feleejo Bongo had 15 points apiece. Sander Villacorta also had 12 markers and eight boards for Newfold.

Kent Andrew Lim led Concentrix with 17 points but went 4-for-13 from the field. / JNP