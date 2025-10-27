Woman, 68, dead in Lapu-Lapu City fire

A 68-YEAR-OLD woman died after a fire broke out early Sunday morning, October 26, 2025, in a residential area in Sitio Sudtunggan Tumoy, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire District reported that the fatality was identified as Terecita Falcon. No other injuries were reported.

District Fire investigator FO3 Jeffrey Gerodiaz said the fire was reported at 5:11 a.m. by the Nerve Command Center, declared under control at 5:26 a.m., and fully extinguished by 5:46 a.m. following a seven-minute response time from the initial dispatch.

He said that based on the initial investigation and statements from the victim’s surviving partner and neighbors, the blaze began around 3 a.m. It may have started from a lamp that they were using, as the household had no electricity.

He added that the flame might have been accidentally knocked over by one of their pet dogs or cats.

Gerodiaz said the victim’s partner was sleeping near the door when the fire broke out, while Falcon, who had mobility issues due to arthritis, was unable to escape.

No animals were killed in the incident, and the structure involved was a small wooden hut built around an eight square-meter lot. (DPC)