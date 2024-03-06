Cebu

Woman among 4 nabbed for illegal drugs

FOUR persons, including a woman, were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City and Sibulan town in Negros Oriental last Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

At around 4:59 p.m. in Cebu City, a buy-bust resulted in the detention of Rosemarie Romano, a 46-year-old construction painter who is on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA 7) regional target list. in Sitio NGA, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, on Tuesday.

Taken from her were 20 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated average market value of P136,000, buy-bust money and a cellular phone.

The operation was carried out by the PDEA 7 agents and the Mabolo police.

In Sibulan town, three persons were taken into custody during a drug den raid in Sitio Campaclan, Barangay Poblacion at around 8:31 p.m. last Tuesday.

Those arrested were alleged drug den operator Rubennie Furton, 33, an auto electric technician; Michael Frank Renacia, 33, an auto mechanic; and Rey Valdez, 46, a fish vendor.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by PDEA Negros Oriental Provincial Office.

Seized from them were 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams and valued at P68,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)

