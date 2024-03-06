Woman among 4 nabbed for illegal drugs

FOUR persons, including a woman, were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City and Sibulan town in Negros Oriental last Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

In Cebu City, 46-year-old construction painter Rosemarie Romano, who is on Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA 7) regional target list, was captured in a buy-bust at around 4:59 p.m. on Tuesday in Sitio NGA, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Taken from her were 20 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated average market value of P136,000, buy-bust money and a cellular phone.

The operation was carried out by the PDEA 7 agents and the Mabolo police.

In Sibulan town, three persons were taken into custody during a drug den raid in Sitio Campaclan, Barangay Poblacion at around 8:31 p.m. last Tuesday.

Those arrested were alleged drug den operator Rubennie Furton, 33, an auto electric technician; Michael Frank Renacia, 33, an auto mechanic; and Rey Valdez, 46, a fish vendor.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by PDEA Negros Oriental Provincial Office.

Seized from them were 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams and valued at P68,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)