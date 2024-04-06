Woman apprehended for assaulting student and taking his cell phone in front of South Bus Terminal

A 50-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to jail after she was caught stealing the cell phone of 22-year-old male student in front of the Cebu South Bus Terminal at around 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Asuncion Godinez Montes, also known as Fada, from P. Del Rosario Extension, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

Police Patrolmen Jerome Tecson and Efril John Dador, who were on beat patrol in the vicinity, apprehended her.

Police investigation revealed that Montes took the college student's cell phone from his backpack.

However, the victim discovered her and accused her of committing the crime.

But the suspect denied this and attacked the victim, who got wounded on his left hand.

The suspect will be facing charges for slight physical injury. (AYB, TPT)