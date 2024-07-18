Woman arrested for producing fake gov’t IDs in Talisay City

AGENTS of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 arrested a woman accused of selling fake government identification cards (IDs) on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The operation took place in the suspect’s home in Purok Gabison, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu.

The suspect, identified as Geraldine Tausa, was caught with equipment used for manufacturing fake IDs, including a laptop, printer and cutter.

Authorities also seized 240 fake tax identification number (TIN) cards and 250 blank PhilHealth cards.

The arrest followed a request from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) 7 for the NBI to investigate Tausa’s alleged illegal activities.

NBI investigation revealed that the suspect had been advertising TIN card services on social media, charging between P180 to P300 per card, with online payment and delivery options.

NBI agents conducted a sting operation, ordering two TIN cards from Tausa, who used the alias Natasha Anata, and her reseller, known as Yuri Chan. The raid was executed after the suspects accepted the order.

NBI 7 Director Rennan Oliva stated that Tausa is likely one of several online scammers offering fake identification documents.

The counterfeit cards closely resemble genuine ones, with the main difference being the QR code containing the cardholder’s personal data.

Tausa admitted to the crime, citing financial difficulties as her motivation.

She will face charges for violating Republic Act 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) and Republic Act 8484 (Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998).

BIR 7 legal division officer Jay Rozen Bartazan urged the public to obtain TIN cards directly from their office to ensure authenticity.

Bartazan also advised anyone in possession of fake TIN cards to surrender them to the BIR to avoid penalties for using forged documents. / ANV, TPT