Woman arrested for selling drugs to drivers in Cebu City

A WOMAN accused of selling illegal drugs to drivers at a bus terminal in Cebu City is now being held in the detention facility of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7).

NBI 7 agents conducted a buy-bust in Barangay Sambag 1, which led to the arrest of Salome Villarino, a resident of Barangay Quiot, Pardo, Cebu City.

According to NBI 7 supervising agent Atty. Wenceslao Galendez, Villarino was caught conducting an illegal drug transaction at an abandoned gasoline station in Barangay Sambag 1.

Authorities said the location's proximity to a public area allowed the suspect to allegedly sell illegal drugs not only at the abandoned gas station but also outside and even inside the nearby bus terminal.

"Ang students moingon gani nga sir ana ka sir no, so they are already aware or they already know nga kadto siya is selling drugs," Galendez said on Friday, July 24, 2026.

(Even students would say, 'Sir, that's her.' They are already aware or they already know that she is selling drugs.)

Authorities recovered sachets of illegal drugs with an estimated value of nearly P2,000 from the suspect.

NBI 7 Agent Maria Contessa Lastimoso said the area where the suspect allegedly sold illegal drugs is close to several major schools, raising concerns for the bureau.

"It's not about the amount or the street value; it's more about the impact on public safety. Just imagine riding a bus with a driver or conductor who is under the influence. Our students might even think it's normal because they already know there are drug users in that area. That's why this should be stopped," Lastimoso said on July 24, 2026.

The suspect did not deny the allegations.

She said she resorted to selling illegal drugs because of financial hardship.

Villarino said her child died in March, leaving her burdened with debts after paying for the funeral expenses.

Tinuod na, ni-sideline lang ko ana kay para makabayad ko sa akong utang kay bag-o pako ana bag-o paman namatay akong anak. Nagkautang-utang ko kay para palubong sad sa akoang anak, unya usahay kay ma-kuan ko kay paninglon nasad ko sa akong gi-utangan," Villarino said.

(It's true. I only did this as a sideline so I could pay my debts. I'm still new to this because my child had just died. I incurred debts to pay for my child's burial, and sometimes my creditors would come to collect.)

She also admitted that she was not the only one engaged in the illegal activity, claiming that many others were selling drugs in the same area.

According to Villarino, most of their customers were drivers, including drivers of modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs).

She added that she turned to the illegal trade because she had no other way to earn money quickly.

The suspect will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (ANV)