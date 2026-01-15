Woman arrested for stealing P200,000 from priest's room

A WOMAN, who broke into a rented room of a priest and stole almost P200,000, was arrested in a follow-up police operation in Minglanilla town, Cebu, late Wednesday night, January 14, 2026.

The suspect was identified as Christine Amante Ababon, 31, a resident of Sitio Ufeba, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City. She was apprehended at around 10:09 p.m., just hours after the theft occurred.

According to the Minglanilla Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCTV footage from the building in Barangay Candulawan showed the suspect entering the main gate at 4:44 p.m.

Once inside, Ababon reportedly went straight to the second floor and checked several rooms. She allegedly used picklock tools to open the rented room of a priest and successfully gained entry.

Police said the suspect managed to take P199,300 in cash before fleeing toward Cebu City.

The priest discovered the theft at around 5:30 p.m. upon returning to his room. He noticed signs of forced entry and realized that the money—collected from Misa de Gallo and New Year donations—was missing.

“The priest noticed his rented space had been tampered with and immediately reported the loss to the police,” Macatangay said.

With the help of the building management, the victim reviewed the CCTV footage and later reported the incident to the Minglanilla Police Station. The video was also posted on social media, where the suspect’s image quickly went viral.

At around 10 p.m., the priest received information identifying the suspect and her address in Barangay Bulacao. Police, led by the case investigator Police Master Sergeant Antipuesto, immediately conducted a follow-up operation with the assistance of barangay officials.

The suspect was located and arrested at her residence.

Of the P199,300 stolen, only P15,000 was recovered. Police said the rest had already been spent on a brand-new motorcycle and a bluetooth karaoke speaker.

Investigation revealed that Ababon is a repeat offender and has allegedly committed similar thefts in Liloan, Mandaue City, and Badian town.

Macatangay said authorities believe the suspect could have targeted more victims during the upcoming Sinulog Grand Parade had she not been arrested. (AYB)