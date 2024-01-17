Woman arrested for threatening to post nude photos, sex videos of her live-in partner with another girl

AN entrapment operation resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old woman for the mere cost of P500, at around 3:10 p.m. last Friday, January 12, 2024, in Sitio San Roque Kawayan, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Dorothy Aliñabon, 18, was apprehended by the operatives of Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU 7) during the operation.

This was due to a complaint received from Kathryn, a 19-year-old second year college student from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Patrolwoman Lilibeth Jocson, an investigator of RACU 7, told SunStar Cebu that last January 11, the victim came to them for assistance after receiving a threat via a messenger account from someone named "Dorothy Taborada" stating that if she didn't give money, she would post her nude photos on the social media as well as her sex videos allegedly with her second cousin, who is the current live-in partner of Aliñabon.

According to the victim, Dorothy has been making threatening remarks against her for the past four months.

"Mo-demand siya’g P1,500, P1000, okay ra sab kon P500 pesos pinaagi sa chat. Unya kun dili makahatag mohulgang e post ang hubo nga hulagway ug video," dugang ni Jocson.

(She will make demands of P1,500, P1000, and P500 through the chat. And then if she can't give, the suspect will then threaten to post her naked picture and video).

During last Friday’s entrapment operation, Kathryn prepared to give Aliñabon the P500 when the police intervened and took the latter into custody.

The suspect wept and begged for forgiveness, but to no avail because the victim had already filed charges against her in violation of Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code or Robbery Extortion and Republic Act 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act.

Jocson said that the incident was motivated by envy.

It was learned that Aliñabon saw Kathryn's naked pictures and her sex videos on her live-in partner's messenger account. (With TPT)