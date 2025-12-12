Woman arrested in Mandaue ukay-ukay raid

AUTHORITIES raided a warehouse of imported used clothing, or ukay-ukay on P. Basubas Street, Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on Thursday afternoon, December 11, 2025.

During the operation, personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Mandaue City Field Unit arrested the warehouse’s administrative staff member, known only as Rose, 28, who currently lives in Hernan Cortez, Mandaue City, but is originally from Isabela Province.

CIDG personnel seized around 50 bundles of used clothing, estimated to be worth P364,000, along with the P11,500 in buy-bust money.

Authorities said they had received information that the warehouse was keeping imported secondhand clothing and selling them commercially. After verifying the report through surveillance, they immediately carried out a buy-bust.

During the sting, operatives purchased two bundles of used clothing from Rose. Once the transaction was completed, officers moved in and arrested her.

The suspect is now detained at the CIDG Regional Field Unit 7, which is preparing charges for violating Republic Act 4653—a law that prohibits the commercial importation and sale of used clothing and rags to protect public health and uphold national dignity. (AYB)