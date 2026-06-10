Woman biker killed after collision with truck

A 38-YEAR-OLD female motorcyclist died on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, after colliding with a tractor-head truck on the Cansaga Bay Bridge in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

Police identified the victim as Junalyn Nayon Capoy, who was driving a Yamaha Mio motorcycle when the accident occurred at around 1:15 p.m.

According to a report from Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the incident is being investigated as a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide with damage to property.

Initial investigation showed that Capoy and the driver of a Hino tractor-head truck, identified as Roger Sinto Soreño, 57, were both traveling southbound along the bridge’s outer lane when the collision occurred.

Authorities said the truck struck the left side of the motorcycle, causing Capoy to lose control and fall onto the roadway. She was then run over by the truck.

Emergency responders and personnel from other agencies rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the accident at around 1:20 p.m. However, Capoy was declared dead on arrival at Mandaue City District Hospital.

Kantuna said investigators learned that the truck driver allegedly continued driving after the collision, reportedly unaware that he had struck the motorcycle and run over its rider.

Personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue intercepted the truck near Pacific Mall along U.N. Avenue, where authorities stopped the vehicle and asked the driver to present identification.

“The driver allegedly continued his travel without knowledge that a collision had occurred,” Kantuna stated in the report, noting that the information forms part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are reviewing the crash, including gathering witness statements, examining the vehicles involved, and determining whether any traffic laws or safety regulations were violated.

Authorities have yet to announce possible charges as investigators continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The case remains under investigation by the Mandaue City Police Office as officials work to determine accountability for the fatal crash. / ABC