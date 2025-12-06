Woman carrying grenade nabbed inside a store

SECURITY guards arrested a woman carrying a grenade and a firearm inside a large store located on Hernan Cortes St., Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

The incident occurred at 2:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

The suspect, identified as Elaine Grace Buenaventura, 33, a resident of Bali Residences in Lapu-Lapu City, was immediately turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7.

Authorities seized a grenade, a .45 pistol and a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition from Buenaventura’s sling bag.

According to CIDG 7, Buenaventura entered the store and was being searched by security personnel Rodel Catane and Stanley Barrios Jr. when they discovered the firearm and the grenade.

Store management called the Explosives Ordnance Disposal 7, which secured and took custody of the weapons. The suspect and the seized items were later brought to the CIDG 7 office for the filing of charges.

Buenaventura is detained at CIDG 7. She faces charges for violating Section 28 of Republic Act (RA) 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition) and RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives). / AYB