Woman critically hurt after being shot in Barangay Mambaling

A WOMAN, estimated to be 35 years old, landed in the hospital after she was shot around 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 23, in Sitio Badjaowan, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim, whose name is still being established, is in serious condition at the Cebu City Medical Center.

Investigation conducted at the Mambaling Police Station under station commander Major Efren dela Cruz Jr. revealed that the victim, who had tan skin and was wearing blue t-shirt and short pants with white and black stripes, was seating in front of a table when two unidentified persons arrived and shot her in the head at close range and fled.

The Mambaling police are still trying to establish the motive of the crime and identify the culprits. (DVG)