Woman critically hurt after being stabbed by live-in partner in Bantayan town

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman is in critical condition after being stabbed by her live-in partner around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Purok Chicos, Barangay Sungko, Bantayan town on Bantayan Island, northern Cebu.

Magnolia Michelle Anciano Caraballe, was identified as the victim.

Her live-in partner and store helper, Rowel Santillan Cubano, 33, was arrested after the incident.

Police Master Sergeant Joramie Bendecio, investigator of the Bantayan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim and the suspect had an argument before the crime happened.

The suspect reportedly became enraged after the victim gave money to buy medicine to her sick child with her former live-in partner.

In the middle of their argument, the suspect got a kitchen knife and stabbed Caraballe.

The victim is currently being treated at the Bantayan District Hospital. (GPL, TPT)