Woman critically hurt, gunman killed in police shootout

A WOMAN who was chatting with someone inside an internet cafe was critically injured after she was shot by her neighbor at around 3:38 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Sitio Proper Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Niña Borja, of legal age, was taken to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound in the head.

Her alleged attacker, 22-year-old Emanual Dinoy alias Awing, however, died during a hot pursuit operation conducted by the Mambaling police early morning on the same day.

Dinoy reportedly fired at the responding police officers, prompting them to return fire, killing Dinoy in the process.

A .38 revolver with three live rounds and a spent shell were recovered from the crime scene.

Major Jonathan Taneo, the chief of the Mambaling Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that before the incident, Borja was in the internet cafe alone, chatting with someone online, when Dinoy arrived and shot her in the head.

The police said that the female victim had previously been threatened with death when it was alleged that she was a police asset meddling in the illegal drug trade in the neighborhood.

The police are also trying to verify information that Borja and Dinoy were romantically involved.

But Taneo said that only Borja would be able to verify this when she fully recovers.

As of this writing, the victim was already in a stable condition.

Dinoy was armed and dangerous, according to Taneo.

He claimed that because of his alleged involvement in illegal drugs and other criminal activities, people in their neighborhood were terrified of him. (GPL, TPT)