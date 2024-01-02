Woman demands justice for sibling’s death

A WOMAN demanded justice for her younger sister's death in a post on her Facebook page.

The post later went viral and shared by thousands of netizens.

In her post, Riza Mae Arcella is pleading for assistance in identifying the person behind the brutal killing of her 18-year-old sister, Angela Arcella, on New Year's Eve.

Angela was allegedly strangled in the neck with a rope while breastfeeding her infant.

The event was reported to the Sudlon Police Station around 4 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Jomar Monicar, the victim's 21-year-old live-in partner, narrated to the police that he went out of their house with his sister-in-law at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023, to buy food for New Year.

But when he got back at 6:30 p.m., he found his wife unconscious and kneeling in bed, her head down and blood streaming from her nose, prompting him to ask for help.

The victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to the deceased's death certificate, strangulation was the primary cause of death.

No rope, however, was found at the crime scene. (With TPT)