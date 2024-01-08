Woman dies, 2 Russians hurt after car plunges off cliff in Barili

A CAR slid off a cliff along the national highway in Sitio Tayong, Barangay Guibuangan, Barili town, southwest Cebu, killing a woman and injuring two Russian nationals.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2024.

The identities of the two injured are Russian nationals Arcehob Akssenov Georgii and Iurii Sergeevich Samminskii, the driver of Toyota Vios sedan with license plate GAP 3874.

The deceased has not yet been recognized.

The victims were reportedly traveling from Moalboal town to Cebu City when they reportedly encroached into the other lane and accidentally fell off a 200-foot cliff, according to Police Major Janus Giangan, the chief of Barili Police Station.

The woman passenger died on the spot, while the two Russian nationals were taken to the Barili District Hospital for treatment.

A bottle of liquor was discovered inside the car, leading Major Giangan to speculate that the driver may have been inebriated. (GPL, TPT)