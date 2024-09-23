Woman dies after being shot by ‘jealous’ husband

A WIFE was fatally shot by her "jealous" husband at 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2024, on Nacario Street, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu.

Ailyn Dominguez Francisco, a meat trader from Campo 2, Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Her husband, Rodino Francisco, fled after the incident and is now being hunted by the police.

The victim was having dinner in a restaurant with her family members when her husband arrived on a motorcycle.

Without asking many questions, the suspect drew a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

The suspect quickly fled while the wife was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Initial investigations revealed that jealousy was the motive for the crime. (GPL)