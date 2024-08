A WOMAN died after giving birth on the sidewalk of Mango Avenue, Cebu City, past 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The victim who used the sidewalk as her sleeping quarter was identified as Mary Ann Tampos, 35, of Sitio Tabay Lawom, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The newborn also passed away shortly after being born.

The mother was still alive after she gave birth.

She was requested by the city’s rescue personnel to be taken to the hospital, but she refused and signed a waiver instead. (AYB)