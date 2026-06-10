Woman dies after motorcycle-truck collision on Mandaue bridge

According to information relayed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna of the Mandaue City Police Office, the impact caused the victim to fall onto the roadway and be run over, resulting in fatal injuries.

The truck driver reportedly continued driving, allegedly unaware of the collision, before being intercepted by Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) personnel near Pacific Mall along U.N. Avenue.

The victim was declared dead on arrival at Mandaue City District Hospital, while authorities continue their investigation on the incident. (ABC)