Woman dies after motorcycle-truck collision on Mandaue bridge

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman died after a collision between a motorcycle and a truck along Cansaga Bay Bridge in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City at 1:15 p.m. on June 9, 2026.
The victim, identified as Junalyn Nayon Capoy, was driving the motorcycle when it was allegedly struck by the truck driven by 57-year-old Roger Sinto Soreño.
According to information relayed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna of the Mandaue City Police Office, the impact caused the victim to fall onto the roadway and be run over, resulting in fatal injuries.
The truck driver reportedly continued driving, allegedly unaware of the collision, before being intercepted by Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) personnel near Pacific Mall along U.N. Avenue.
The victim was declared dead on arrival at Mandaue City District Hospital, while authorities continue their investigation on the incident. (ABC)