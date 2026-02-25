Woman dies after truck hits motorcycle

A WOMAN died Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2026, after a 10-wheeler truck struck and ran over her motorcycle on the national highway in Barangay Manangal, Dalaguete, Cebu. The driver, identified as Shena Borne Entia, was declared dead at the scene after sustaining severe head and body injuries.

The crash occurred at 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 24. A witness told police that the truck, driven by John Alaine Solibio Tañara, was tailing Entia’s motorcycle before the collision. Police said the crash happened when Tañara attempted to overtake as Entia turned left.

Authorities said Entia did not signal before making the turn.

Tañara is under police custody at the Dalaguete Police Station. He will be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property if no settlement with the victim’s family is reached. / AYB