Woman dies, driver hurt in TCH motorcycle accident

A BACKRIDER died, while the motorcycle driver was injured after their motorcycle overshot the road and hit a signage of the Department of Public Works and Highways at the side of the road.

The road accident occurred around 9:20 a.m. along the Transcentral Highway (TCH) in Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban town, midwest Cebu.

The fatality was identified as Elgie Alcano Bulfa, 29, of Happy Homes, Talisay City.

Christian Kenneth Lucero Espinosa, her 26-year-old live-in partner and the motorcycle's driver, also suffered injuries.

Bulfa was declared on arrival to the Balamban District Hospital, where they were brought for treatment.

Lieutenant Colonel Julius Garcia, the chief of the Balamban Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that Espinosa lost control of the motorcycle while speeding downhill.

The couple was traveling from Cebu City to Balamban when they encountered an accident.

Garcia thought that the motorcycle's brakes may have failed before the tragedy. (DVG, TPT)