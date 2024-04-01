Woman dies in Dumanjug fire

A 36-year-old woman perished in a fire that struck her mother-in-law’s house in the mountain barangay of Tubod-Dugoan, Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024.

The victim was identified as Leonilda Agbon Hambalos.

Fire Officer 2 Boy George Lao of the Dumanjug Fire Station told SunStar Cebu that the fire began at 11:30 p.m., was placed under first alarm at 12:10 a.m., and was completely doused after 25 minutes.

Lao stated that Mambalos was sleeping inside her bedroom when the fire broke out.

Fortunately, her mother-in-law was not harmed because she was sleeping in her other home.

It took the fire authorities around 35 minutes to get to the scene, and by the time they arrived there, the house, along with the victim, were completely burned.

Lao stated that he house was semi-concrete.

The fire left P84,000 in damage.

Firemen are still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Before the incident in Dumanjug, a fire also broke out in Campo 2, Barangay Jaclupan, at around 8:50 p.m. in the same day, damaging a house and destroying three others.

Fire Officer 1 Jerome Datulaota of the Talisay City Fire Station said the fire started from the house of Saturnino Nacua before it spread to nearby homes.

The fire was brought under control at 9:19 p.m. and declared fire out at 9:24 p.m.

Damage was placed at P375,000. (DVG, TPT)