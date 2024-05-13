Woman dies, son hurt after husband attacks them

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman died, while her 33-year-old son is in critical condition after being attacked by her former live-in partner in Purok Lubi, Barangay Maghan-ay, Tuburan town, northwest Cebu around 3 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Leonila Maguate sustained injuries to the face and neck, while her son Felix Maguate Rebanuel Jr. alias Jun-Jun sustained injuries to the head, arm, hand and other parts of the body.

After the incident, the victims were brought to the Tuburan District Hospital, where Leonila was declared dead on arrival.

The 69-year-old suspect, Felix Sr., was also taken to the hospital after stabbing himself in the stomach when the police arrived to arrest him.

According to the couple’s 31-year-old daughter, Maria Gina alias Denden, her mother was sleeping in the room when the suspect suddenly entered and hacked her with a bolo.

When Jun-jun awoke from sleep after hearing the commotion, he went to check what was going on, but he was also attacked by his father.

Denden claimed that the crime was caused by jealousy.

She said that her parents broke up more than a year ago.

She revealed that her father often accused her mother of having a relationship with another man.

She stated that her father even threatened to kill her mother if he caught her seeing someone else.

"Kani sila sir dugay na ni silang buwag mga tuig na kapin unya kini akung amahan magsige gihapon og ari sa among balay. Nangante nana siya tungod man gud aning selos-selos halos tanan namong mga silingan gipang selosan apil mga batan-on," Maria Gina said.

(They broke up sir more than a year ago. Even though they had already separated, the suspect kept coming back to our house. He made threatening remarks due to jealousy. He even became envious of our neighbors, the young ones included).

The daughter said that the two had already reconciled at the barangay, but after that, they went back to fighting.

She added that the suspect also spread rumors that Leonila had many boyfriends.

Maria Gina believed that her father’s behavior had changed after he joined a cult.

Felix Sr. acknowledged in an interview with SunStar Cebu that jealousy was the driving force for the attack.

He claimed that their argument began in December of last year when he arrived home after planting sweet potatoes.

He said he saw Leonila's private area damp and thought it to be a seminal fluid of another man.

"Naa man guy milagro nga nahitabo nga pag tan-aw nako ana duga man sa lalaki. Giingnan nako siya nga naunsa man ning milagro nga nahitabo nimo? Kung nia ko kitay magdug ug wala ko magpa dug diay kag lain. Ingun man siya nga wala koy katungod nga mopugong kay dili me kinasal," Felix Sr. said.

(It seems there was a "miracle". I saw a man's seminal fluid. I asked her, "What kind of “miracle” is this?" We sleep together when I'm here, and when I'm not around, do you sleep with someone else? She said that I have no right to tell her what to do because we’re not married).

The suspect claimed that he had once watched Leonila conversing with a young man through the gaps in the wall.

The suspect claimed he had no intention of killing his wife, but the idea crossed his mind that it would be best if they both perished after hearing from his neighbors that he would be imprisoned for what he did.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, the chief of Tuburan Police Station, said charges for murder and frustrated murder will be filed against the suspect. (AYB, TPT)