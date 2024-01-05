Woman drug den maintainer, 5 others nabbed in Mambaling raid

SIX persons were arrested when the operatives of Mambaling Police Station 11 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) raided a drug den in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City around 11:50 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Those taken into custody were alleged drug den maintainer Maryvic Cabiluna, 52; drug den customers David Mark Maloloy-on, 33, a vendor; Marvin Baino, 50, taxi driver; Alejo Tangayan, 42, truck driver; and Adrian Allan Baterna and Jon Chad Uriarte, both college students and 21 years old.

Seized from them were five packs of suspected shabu weighing 11 grams with a standard drug price of P74,800 and drug paraphernalia.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, they conducted a case buildup against Cabiluna for one month and then launched the operation after verifying reports about her illegal drug activity.

It was learned during the investigation that Cabiluna could dispose of 20 grams of illegal substance each week.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002. (With TPT)