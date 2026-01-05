Woman fined for false heir claim

A WOMAN from Cagayan de Oro City has been ordered to pay more than P500,000 in damages for falsely claiming to be a legal spouse and heir, following a ruling by the Supreme Court (SC).

In an 18-page decision, the SC Second Division ruled that a person harmed by fraudulent claims may pursue a separate civil case for damages even if related criminal cases are pending, rejecting arguments that such claims are automatically barred by procedural rules.

The High Court reinstated a trial court ruling that found Maria (not her real name) liable for damages after she falsely represented herself as the legal wife of a deceased property owner and used that claim to obtain new land titles.

False heir claim

The case stemmed from the death of Dan (not his real name) in 2007. Following his death, Maria executed an affidavit of self-adjudication, claiming she was Dan’s lawful wife and that her minor son was his heir. Using this claim, she adjudicated to herself and her child several properties registered in Dan’s name.

Maria later filed petitions alleging that the owner’s duplicate copies of 15 land titles had been lost. Courts initially granted her request and issued new owner’s duplicate certificates of title.

Dan’s brother, Jimmy (not his real name), later challenged the move in 2009 after discovering that the original titles were never lost and were in his possession. He also presented certifications from the National Statistics Office (later renamed as the Philippine Statistics Authority) and Cagayan de Oro City's Office of the Civil Registrar showing that no valid marriage existed between Dan and Maria.

A trial court eventually nullified the reissued titles, ruling that the certificates were not lost and that Maria had no legal standing as a spouse or heir.

Damages awarded

Jimmy later filed a civil case for damages, arguing that Maria’s false claims caused him and his siblings distress, legal expenses, and prolonged litigation over the estate.

In April 2016, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) ruled in his favor and ordered Maria to pay P50,000 in actual damages, P200,000 in moral damages, and P100,000 in exemplary damages, as well as attorney’s fees, litigation expenses, and costs of suit.

Maria appealed the decision before the Court of Appeals (CA). In 2017, the CA reversed the RTC ruling, holding that the damages suit was barred by res judicata and litis pendentia and that Jimmy should have raised his claims either as compulsory counterclaims in the land title proceedings or within the criminal cases for perjury.

SC's reversal

The SC Second Division rejected the appellate court’s reasoning and reinstated the trial court decision in full.

It explained that a single act may give rise to different forms of civil liability. While civil liability arising directly from a crime is generally deemed included in a criminal case, the law also allows independent civil actions based on fraud, which may proceed separately.

The High Court stressed that fraud, as used in civil law, covers acts intended to deceive and secure an unfair advantage, regardless of whether criminal liability has already been established.

In this case, it found that Maria’s repeated misrepresentations — claiming a lawful marriage, alleging the loss of titles, and filing multiple cases to gain control of the properties —constituted fraud that may be addressed through an independent civil action.

No compulsory counterclaim

The SC also ruled that Jimmy was not required to raise his claims as compulsory counterclaims in the proceedings for the reissuance of land titles.

It said that petitions for the issuance of lost owner’s duplicate certificates of title are summary and non-adversarial in nature. Such proceedings do not involve defendants and are limited to determining whether the titles were truly lost and whether the petitioner has sufficient interest in the property.

Jimmy was not a party to Maria’s petition and was unaware of it at the time. As a result, the High Court said he could not have been expected to file an answer or counterclaim in those proceedings.

The SC Second Division further pointed out that when it was later established that the titles were never lost, the trial court that issued the new duplicates never acquired jurisdiction to do so, rendering the proceedings void.

Separate civil action allowed

The ruling clarified that failure to reserve a separate civil action in a criminal case does not bar an independent civil action based on fraud.

Unlike civil liability directly arising from a crime, an independent civil action requires only a preponderance of evidence and does not depend on a criminal conviction.

The High Court emphasized, however, that a party cannot recover damages twice for the same act.

Final order

The SC ordered Maria to pay more than P500,000 in damages and fees, with all monetary awards earning legal interest of six percent per year from the finality of the decision until fully paid. The decision was promulgated on Aug. 20, 2025, and was published on SC's website on December 21.

The ruling warns against the misuse of land title processes to legitimize false claims of ownership and affirms the right of victims of fraud to seek damages through separate civil actions. (KAL)