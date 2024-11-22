Woman found dead in Danao City

A WOMAN, estimated to be around 50 years old, was found dead under the trees on Thursday afternoon, November 21, 2024, in Sitio Lantaw, Barangay Looc, Danao City, northern Cebu.

Authorities are still working to identify the victim, who wore denim shorts and a green t-shirt.

The victim was discovered on the side of the road beneath the cliff by individuals from Sitio Panas, Barangay Sabang, Danao, who were en route to a family outing.

The incident was immediately reported to the barangay officials, who then contacted the Danao City Police Station.

According to some witnesses, they frequently saw the victim aimlessly walking in the area and seeking shelter under the trees.

The police concluded that the woman was not slain because she had no wounds on her body. (DVG)