Woman found dead in San Remegio, Cebu

A WOMAN was found dead along the roadside in Barangay Victoria, San Remigio, northern Cebu, past midnight on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The victim, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, had the name ‘Peter’ tattooed on her right arm. She sustained several stab wounds in the body.

The police recovered a knife near the victim's body, which is believed to have been used in the crime.

The San Remigio police under station commander Captain Phil Restauro are now conducting an investigation to identify the victim and the attacker. (DVG)