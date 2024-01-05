Woman found dead in vacant lot in Mandaue

A 28-YEAR-OLD female person was found dead in an open, bushy ground near a mall on Ouano Avenue in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City Thursday evening, January 4, 2024.

The woman, identified as Christine Pepito, was found around 7 p.m. by a certain Rhoda Jumawan.

Jumawan alerted the traffic enforcer in the area, who then called the police.

The Mandaue Police Station 2 personnel led by Police Major Jovito Labra later found out that Pepito was a native of Ibabao, Sogod in northern Cebu but was residing at his brother's residence in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City.

The body was already in a state of decomposition.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, Mandaue City Police Office deputy city director for administration, said Friday, January 5, that they will submit the cadaver for an autopsy to determine the victim's cause of death. (HIC/DVG/TPT)