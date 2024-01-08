Woman hurt after live-in partner shoved, dragged her behind a motorcycle

A 38-year-old woman was hurt after she was elbowed by her live-in partner while riding a motorcycle along Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Pancil, Barili town, southwest Cebu, on Sunday evening, January 7, 2024.

Sherly Dairo Diano, from Sitio Kamingawan of the said barangay, was dragged for several meters before her spouse, 28-year-old construction worker Melvin Ogabang Fernandez, halted the motorcycle.

She suffered injuries to her head and body as a result.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Cristina Ricaña, head of the Women’s and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) at the Barili Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim and their 10-year-old son were taken home by the suspect on a motorcycle at around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday after getting off a bus from Cebu City.

A little while later, Diano suggested to Fernandez—who was allegedly intoxicated—that they stop by a restaurant to buy food for supper, but he ignored her and continued driving.

Due to his refusal, the victim murmured and was elbowed by Fernandez.

But Diano didn't stop whining, and Fernandez shoved her again.

As a result, Diano lost her balance and almost fell off the motorcycle, but she managed to cling on it and be dragged for a few meters.

Fernandez only stopped when their son bit him in the back.

"Nipadayon sa pagpadagan sa motorsiklo ang suspek, bisan kun naguroy ang biktima! Ang 10 anyos nga anak naluoy sa mama gipaak niya ang bukobuko sa suspek una pa nihunong," Ricaña

said.

(The suspect kept driving the motorcycle even after the victim was dragged. Their 10-year-old son, moved by pity for his mother, bit the suspect on the back before pulled over).

The barangay tanods in the area took Fernandez into custody, and then they turned him over to the police.

Fernandez asked Diano to pardon him, but the victim ignored him.

A charge for violation Republic Act 9262, often known as Violence Against Women and Children, is set to be filed against Fernandez on Tuesday, January 9.

Ricaña explained that the victim had a swollen foot that prevented her from walking, so he helped her by carrying her upstairs to the police station to prepare the necessary documents for the case. (GPL, TPT)