Woman in critical condition after being shot; drug angle eyed

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The incident took place at around 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, on Tres de Abril Street, Barangay Pahina San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The victim was identified by her neighbors as Marilou Villarico Abayan, of Sitio Clov of the said barangay.

The suspects from Barangay Ermita, identified only by their nicknames as Clyde, 16, and Jerome, 18, are still at large.

Some witnesses claimed that while the victim was standing by the side of the road, one of the suspects shot her in the back of the head and they then fled towards Tupas Street.

The victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center but was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

A manhunt is being carried out by Sawang Calero Police Station personnel against the suspects.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the Cebu City Police Office's deputy city director for administration, said that since the victim was allegedly involved in illegal drug activity, the police are investigating drugs as a possible motive for the crime. (AYB, TPT)