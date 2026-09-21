Woman killed, foreigner injured in road accident

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman was killed and her American live-in partner was injured after they were hit by a Toyota Fortuner allegedly driven by a man who fell asleep at the wheel early Monday morning in Cebu City.

The incident occurred at about 2:21 a.m. on Sept. 21 along General Maxilom Avenue in Barangay Cogon Ramos.

The victim was identified as Criza Jean Concha, 27, a worker at a drinking establishment and a resident of Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Her companion, John Charles Livingstone, 56, an American national, was also injured.

Police identified the SUV driver as Ralph Anthony Go, 26, a resident of Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

He is currently under the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Based on the TEU investigation and CCTV footage from the Cebu City Government’s Eagle Eye surveillance system, Concha and Livingstone were walking along the roadside toward Fuente Osmeña when the SUV suddenly veered into the opposite lane and struck them.

The SUV was also traveling toward Fuente Osmeña.

Police said Go allegedly fell asleep at the wheel because of intoxication, causing the vehicle to cross into the opposite lane and hit the pedestrians.

The impact dragged Concha along the road, while Livingstone was thrown onto the sidewalk.

The SUV stopped briefly after the collision but sped away a few seconds later toward the Fuente Rotunda, where it eventually stopped.

The two victims were rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, where Concha was declared dead on arrival.

Go was subsequently subjected to an Alcohol Breath Analyzer test, which yielded a positive result for alcohol.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jomar Medil, TEU chief, said Go will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injuries.

He will also face an additional charge under Republic Act 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, following the positive alcohol test.

“If you test positive for alcohol, it is standard procedure for us to request the Land Transportation Office to revoke the driver’s license of the person who caused the collision, and we will also have his plate number flagged,” Medil said in Cebuano.

Go remains in TEU custody as authorities await the victims’ families. (AYB)