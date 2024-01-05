Woman mauled by son while doing laundry in Carmen town

A 56-YEAR-OLD woman almost lost her teeth and experienced swollen lips after being attacked by her son while doing laundry at 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in Sitio Banker 1, Barangay Baring, Carmen town, northern Cebu.

The suspect, Rodiemel Colipano Guiroy, 34, single, allegedly blamed his parents for being irresponsible.

According to Lourina, Rodiemel's mother, that prior to the incident her son came home for supper after going out with friends to drink.

But Lourina said Rodiemel allegedly kept on murmuring and shouting while eating, prompting her to call his attention to silence him.

But the suspect stood up and attacked her.

“Nibarog ang suspek giduol iyang inahan nga naglingkod kay nanglaba . "Gipatiran niyang ang nawong nabulintang intawon! Kulatahon na unta niyag balik apan nakadagan ang mama," Manos added.

(The suspect stood up and approached his mother who was sitting doing laundry and kicked her in the face, causing her to fall. He was about to beat her again, but the mother ran away).

Their relatives and neighbors intervened and called the police.

Responding policemen recovered two knives from Rodiemel’s possession during a search.

The habal-habal driver suspect will be facing charges for slight physical injuries and violation of Batas Pambansa Bilang 6 (Concealing Deadly Weapon).

Police Chief Master Sergeant Arniel Manos, investigator of the Carmen Police Station, told SunStar Cebu, said that Lourina will file a case against Rodiemel and that she would not forgive him because he would always beat her and her husband everytime he got drunk.

It was learned that the suspect did not take his studies seriously, thus he just completed high school and did not continue on to college.

However, the mother claimed that despite being a farmer and her husband working in construction, they made every effort to send their kids to school all the way through high school.

“Nagmahay daw siya, walay ayo iyang ginikanan," Manos said.

(He expressed regret, his parents were irresponsible). (With TPT)