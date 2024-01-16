Woman nabbed after sibling filed libel complaint against her

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman was taken into custody on Monday morning, January 15, 2024, in Sibonga town's Barangay Lamacan for allegedly using social media to publish degrading remarks about her older sister due to alleged jealousy.

Dawn Cabredas Jagdon of Purok Santan, Barangay Vito, Minglanilla town, was taken into custody for three counts of libel.

Judge Glenda Ching Go of Talisay City Regional Trial Court's branch 65 issued the arrest order on December 19, 2023, based on the complaint of Jagdon’s elder sister.

However, Police Staff Sergeant Leon Gesim of Sibonga Police Station stated that Jagdon posted a bail of P10,000 for each of the three charges.

SunStar Cebu learned that the older sister decided to file a complaint because she was fed up with the suspect's disparaging comments about her. (With TPT)