Woman nabbed for estafa in Sibonga

A WOMAN who had an outstanding arrest warrant for estafa was arrested in Barangay Manatad, Sibonga, Cebu, on Friday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Joy-joy, 31, of Purok 9, Barangay Tubod of Sibonga.

The tracker team of Sibonga Police Station served the warrant against Joy-joy after receiving information about the presence of the suspect in the area.

According to reports, the suspect is facing eight counts of estafa after some of the members of her “paluwagan” business filed charges against her.

The court, however, allowed her to post P18,000 bail for each count of estafa for her temporary liberty. / DVG