Woman nabbed for estafa in Sibonga, Cebu

A WOMAN who has an outstanding arrest warrant for estafa was arrested in Barangay Manatad, Sibonga, Cebu, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Joy-joy, 31, of Purok 9, Barangay Tubod of the said municipality.

The tracker team of Sibonga Police Station served the warrant against Joy-joy after receiving information about the presence of the suspect in the area.

According to reports, the suspect is facing eight counts of estafa after some of the members of her ‘paluwagan’ business filed charges against her.

The court, however, allows her to post P18,000 bail for each count for her temporary liberty. (DVG)