Woman nabbed for illegal agarwood trade

A WOMAN from San Fernando, Cebu was arrested for allegedly selling critically endangered agarwood in an entrapment operation conducted by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Friday afternoon, February 20, 2026.

NBI-Cebu District Office head agent Arnel Pura told SunStar Cebu the illegal seller is a resident of Purok 5, Barangay Sangat, San Fernando, Cebu. He confirmed that the individual lacked the required license, which resulted in her apprehension.

According to the NBI, 48 crates containing about 1,000 agarwood seedlings, with an estimated value of P300,000, were seized.

Authorities said she was allegedly caught in the act of “selling, distributing and cultivating” agarwood, locally known as lapnisan and scientifically known as Aquilaria cumingiana or Aquilaria malaccensis, without the necessary permit from the DENR.

The individual reportedly admitted that she had been selling agarwood seedlings since 2019 without securing the required government authorization.

She said the business is highly profitable, with seedlings selling for anywhere between P250 and P1,000, depending on their size.

Under Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, violations carry a penalty of imprisonment ranging from six to 12 years and fines of P100,000 to P1 million.

The DENR said a fully grown agarwood tree is highly valued for its resin, which is widely used in the perfume industry, particularly in the Middle East. Due to the species’ threatened status and risk of extinction, its sale, transport, cultivation and export are strictly regulated.

The species is also listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Charges for violation of Sections 27(e) and (f) of Republic Act 9147 are being prepared against the individual through inquest proceedings.

She was detained at the NBI-Cebdo detention facility pending resolution of her case by the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office. (DPC)