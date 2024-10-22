Woman nabbed for ‘rent-tangay’ scam in Cebu City

A WOMAN allegedly engaged in a “rent-tangay” scheme was apprehended by the Highway Patrol Group (HPG 7) at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2024, outside the Country Mall in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The suspect identified as Dennis Villamor, 27, single, whose known address is Block 34, Lot 17, Phase 2, Batia, Bocaue, Bulacan, uses several aliases.

Her arrest took place after her customer, Rene, lodged a complaint with the HPG 7 after learning that the Toyota Vios vehicle that he purchased for P400,000 from the suspect is owned by a car rental firm.

Rene said the sales transaction went smoothly as the suspect presented him with all the needed documentation, including the vehicle’s OR and CR, which turned out to be fake.

It was only after the HPG 7 called him over the phone to return the car that he learned that it belongs to a car rental company.

Rene immediately alerted the HPG 7 after learning that the suspect, using alias France Ong, had advertised another Toyota Vios car for sale on social media on Sunday, October 20.

An entrapment operation was then arranged.

Rene negotiated with the suspect to buy the vehicle and agreed to meet outside Country Mall.

Instead of France Ong, it was Dennis Villamor who appeared at their agreed meeting place.

When the money was turned over, the HPG 7 immediately came forward and arrested the suspect.

A total of six Toyota Vios vehicles belonging to different car rental companies were recovered from Villamor, one of which was purchased by Rene, a businessman from Labangon.

Among the buyers was a 27-year-old businessman engaged in buying and selling vehicles from the City of Naga, who bought three Toyota Vios at over P400,000 each.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the chief of HPG 7, the suspect usually sold vehicles on weekends, so customers could not check whether the vehicle was stolen or not.

Parilla said Ong has many arrest warrants for estafa cases in various parts of the country, including General Santos City, Surigao City, Tacloban City, and Cebu City. (AYB, TPT)